Thai businesses satisfied with govt’s achievements in first 90 days

The Thai business sector is generally satisfied with what the current government has done in the 90 days since Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took the helm, but is urging clear economic stimulation plans for next year, especially in provinces with high potential.

Paetongtarn on Thursday highlighted the government’s achievements over the past 90 days in the event titled “2025 Empowering Thais: A Real Possibility” held in Bangkok.

After the event, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the government has achieved several tangible milestones in the past three months, especially in tourism and soft power promotion.

“I commend the government for its efforts in pushing various measures to help the Thai tourism sector grow again,” he said. “These include the cancellation of visa requirements for many countries, as well as streamlining procedures and improving immigration services, particularly at Suvarnabhumi Airport, to enhance efficiency.”

Sanan said the government’s promotion of soft power, including food, major events and festivals, has led to over 32 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand. “With further planning and proactive publicity efforts, we could see the number of tourists reaching 40 million next year,” he added.

The TCC chairman also applauded the government’s efforts in attracting international corporations to invest in Thailand’s emerging industries, including data centres, cloud services, electric vehicle manufacturing and semiconductors.