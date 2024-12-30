Thailand to become official partner of BRICS

The ministry noted that Russia, this year’s BRICS chair, replied about this issue on Saturday.
The partnership is expected to enhance international collaboration and offer opportunities for Thailand and BRICS members, particularly in trade, investment and tourism, the ministry said.
It added that BRICS comprises emerging markets and high-potential developing countries.
The ministry also expects the partnership to boost the relationships between Thailand and BRICS members, as well as Thailand’s role in multilateral cooperation.
Thailand is ready to collaborate with BRICS on multilateral cooperation frameworks such as ASEAN, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) and Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), it said.
As Brazil will become BRICS chair in the new year, the Foreign Ministry also expects the partnership to allow Thailand to take part in some meetings to support the advancement of BRICS cooperation.
BRICS is an international bloc established in 2006 as a coalition of large emerging markets, and now comprises 10 countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Thailand was among 13 nations named as new partner countries by BRICS on October 24, along with Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
Thailand, Algeria and Bolivia have been proposed for full BRICS membership.