Thailand to become official partner of BRICS

The ministry noted that Russia, this year’s BRICS chair, replied about this issue on Saturday.

The partnership is expected to enhance international collaboration and offer opportunities for Thailand and BRICS members, particularly in trade, investment and tourism, the ministry said.

It added that BRICS comprises emerging markets and high-potential developing countries.

The ministry also expects the partnership to boost the relationships between Thailand and BRICS members, as well as Thailand’s role in multilateral cooperation.