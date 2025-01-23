Experts call for ASEAN unity amid global economic pressures

Leading economic experts from across Southeast Asia emphasised the critical need for regional solidarity and strategic collaboration in navigating complex global challenges, as they gathered for the 47th annual conference of the Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations' on Wednesday.

They agreed not to let ASEAN become a "playing card" for major powers.

Hosted by the Economic Society of Thailand in Bangkok, the conference addressed pivotal issues, including geopolitical conflicts, climate change, digital technology, and demographic shifts, which are reshaping the ASEAN economic landscape.

Speaking at the conference, Narongchai Akasenee, a prominent economist, warned that ASEAN is at a crossroads, emerging from a “perfect spring” to face a “perfect storm” of challenges. These include the reconfiguration of foreign trade and investment in the face of geopolitical tensions, delivering on climate change pledges, addressing demographic imbalances, and harnessing digital technology for economic growth.

"ASEAN has exited its 'perfect spring' period and is entering the 'perfect storm' where various challenges and issues are confronting the region," Akasenee said. "Managing supply and demand at the regional scale can help the trade-off between low-cost fossil fuel energy and higher-cost renewables. Cooperation on migrant workers would help manage the imbalances."

Experts from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand stressed the importance of viewing ASEAN as a unified region, prioritising regional and national interests, and enhancing collaboration to mitigate external pressures.



