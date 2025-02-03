Trump’s pro-fossil fuel policies ‘will help cut electricity price’

Sarath said Gulf has also invested in telecommunication, cryptocurrency, digital tokens, robotics and artificial intelligence to keep up with future trends driven by technology.

He expects more data-related businesses to come up as technology is playing an important role in people’s lives. Cryptocurrency experts believe that countries that do not work on digital currency would lose competitiveness to the US in drawing investment, he said.

He said Phuket has the potential to become a digital and cryptocurrency hub thanks to a large number of foreign arrivals. In the future, digital currency would be developed for purchasing large assets in Phuket, he added.

Sarath did not expect the global trade war to impact Thailand much because most of the Thai products were exported to China. The weakening baht would attract more foreign visitors to Thailand, he added.

He urged the government to tackle many issues, such as public and household debt, as well as issues on automobile distribution.

“We have to admit that we have a lot of issues despite the advantages of tourism, so we have to adjust ourselves,” he said, adding that Thai economy and society can be developed together.