Thai Industry Urged to Adapt as Economic Headwinds Gather

Thailand's industrial sector faces a challenging second half of the year, with looming US import tariff negotiations and persistent domestic issues such as political instability and high household debt.

The Office of Industrial Economics (OIE), Industry Ministry, is urging businesses to adapt, outlining six key strategies to weather these economic headwinds.

OIE Director-General Passakorn Chairat acknowledged that while the overall economic picture appears positive, industry is grappling with several uncertainties.

The potential for increased US import tariffs is a significant concern, threatening to slow international trade.

Compounding this, industrial confidence dipped in May due to several negative factors:

Strong Thai Baht: This is eroding the competitiveness of Thai exporters.

Influx of Cheap Imports: Notably, inexpensive Chinese products are flooding new markets, including Thailand, after facing US tariffs, intensifying domestic competition.

Stagnant Private Consumption: High household debt is making consumers cautious with their spending, directly impacting industrial goods sales.

Tourism Slowdown: Issues like call centre scams, the March earthquake, China's promotion of domestic tourism, and the perception that Thailand is a more expensive destination than rivals are all dragging down the vital tourism sector.