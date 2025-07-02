JSCCIB warns of weak Thai economy, tax talks with US crucial

The situation is further aggravated by the rapid appreciation of the baht, which has strengthened to 32.5 baht per US dollar, stronger than most regional competitors and out of sync with the slowing economy.

As a result, the JSCCIB urgently calls on the Bank of Thailand to reduce interest rates to ease pressure on the baht and stimulate the economy. They also urge the central bank to manage the baht’s stability to align with the actual economic fundamentals.

Furthermore, the JSCCIB pointed out structural issues undermining the country's competitiveness, such as transhipment export issues, the import of low-quality goods, and investment policies that don’t focus on adding value domestically, such as domestic employment creation.

The JSCCIB plans to request meetings with key government economic agencies, including the Bank of Thailand, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Commerce, to exchange information and urgently work on solutions.

"As the representative of the private sector, the JSCCIB is preparing a plan to propose to government agencies to prioritise key sectors of concern for the next 6 to 12 months, understand the challenges, and drive the country in the same direction to restore confidence."