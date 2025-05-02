JSCCIB opposes pool gas scheme, citing economic and social risks

JSCCIB director-general Sutee Satanasathaporn submitted a formal letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday, urging the government to reconsider the initiative. The JSCCIB comprises the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

The committee criticised the scheme, initiated by Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, as unfair to all sectors. It called on the Prime Minister to review the plan ahead of discussion by the National Energy Policy Committee on May 6.

According to the JSCCIB, the Energy Ministry aims to restructure natural gas pricing to reduce electricity generation costs. However, the revised approach would move away from uniform pricing across sectors and instead shift the full burden of imported LNG costs onto the industrial sector.

“This change would increase natural gas costs for the industrial sector by approximately 60%, raising production costs by around 30 billion baht per year,” the committee warned. “This will have a knock-on effect on employment, potentially impacting over 1.9 million workers, while also reducing the sector’s competitiveness.”