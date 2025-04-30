Sun, wind, and strategy: Thailand’s clean energy path

This shift is not only aimed at reducing environmental impact, but also serves as a key strategy to enhance economic competitiveness.

In 2024, global electricity demand increased by over 1,050 terawatt-hours (TWh), with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for more than 76% of the growth, most of it from clean energy sources, led by solar and wind power.

This reflects how clean energy is becoming a “mainstay” of the global energy system and is expected to play an increasingly significant role in national economies.

Countries that can adapt quickly will be better positioned to attract new investments, especially from businesses with growing demand for clean energy. Three key factors are shaping the global direction of policy, production, and investment:

Policy direction of major powers:

Leadership changes in global powers like the United States directly affect clean energy policy worldwide. For example, the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement in 2025 and its continued support for fossil fuels may cause hesitation among developed nations to assist other countries in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The rise of data centres:

These facilities require massive and continuous electricity, particularly “clean and stable” power. This demand is driving the development of hybrid clean energy solutions, such as solar and wind power combined with energy storage systems, to providea reliable 24-hour energy supply.