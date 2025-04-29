Thai Electricity Bills Set for Reduction as Regulator Announces New Tariff

Households and businesses in Thailand are poised to see a reduction in their electricity bills, with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) scheduled to announce a revised automatic tariff adjustment (Ft) rate for the May to August 2025 period on Wednesday.

The new rate is anticipated to fall to 3.99 baht per unit, a decrease from the previously indicated 4.15 baht per unit.

The announcement, to be made by Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General and spokesperson for the ERC, follows a proposal submitted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

The state power provider's revised formula aims to alleviate the financial burden of energy costs on the public, a key policy objective of the government.

The new Ft rate will necessitate EGAT further delaying the recovery of fuel and power purchase costs it has absorbed on behalf of consumers.

