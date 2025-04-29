Thai Electricity Bills Set for Reduction as Regulator Announces New Tariff

Households and businesses in Thailand are poised to see a reduction in their electricity bills, with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) scheduled to announce a revised automatic tariff adjustment (Ft) rate for the May to August 2025 period on Wednesday.
The new rate is anticipated to fall to 3.99 baht per unit, a decrease from the previously indicated 4.15 baht per unit.
The announcement, to be made by Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General and spokesperson for the ERC, follows a proposal submitted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).
The state power provider's revised formula aims to alleviate the financial burden of energy costs on the public, a key policy objective of the government.
The new Ft rate will necessitate EGAT further delaying the recovery of fuel and power purchase costs it has absorbed on behalf of consumers.
Had the tariff remained at the current 4.15 baht per unit (in place from January to April), EGAT would have begun to recoup its accumulated Factor: AF costs, which currently stand at 14.59 billion baht (20.33 satang per unit).
This accumulated figure includes costs related to fuel and purchased power, as well as the difference between the actual and collected prices of natural gas procured and supplied by the state-owned gas enterprise within EGAT's system between September and December 2023.
EGAT is currently carrying a total cost burden of approximately 70 billion baht. It is projected that by the end of August 2025, this outstanding amount borne by EGAT on behalf of the public will be reduced to 60.474 billion baht.
This figure excludes an additional 15.084 billion baht representing the discrepancy between the actual and collected natural gas prices for the September-December 2023 period.
The ERC has invited members of the press to attend the briefing, titled "Results of the Consideration of the Proposal to Adjust the Electricity Tariff according to the Automatic Tariff Adjustment Formula (Ft) for May – August 2025, according to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's measures to reduce the energy cost burden on the public."
Dr Poonpat will address the media at 13:00 local time on Wednesday, 30th April 2025, at the ERC's offices in Bangkok.