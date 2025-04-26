LumenAid: Thai youth bringing renewable light to communities in need

Led by Puvit Seetisarn alongside team members Tarawin Kiatlertpongsa, Siravij Ninyawee, Parin Pasutharachati, and Pimphaporn Chonviriyabun, the initiative has already achieved significant impact through several successful missions.
Their first project tackled a critical infrastructure challenge at Ban Pilok Khi Border Patrol Police School in Kanchanaburi Province.
The team designed and installed a solar-powered water pump system that successfully draws water from a river located 700 meters away and 80 meters below the school grounds, providing reliable water access for the school community.
Building on this success, their second mission in April focused on Ban Pa Mak Border Patrol Police School in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.
There, they implemented solar-powered walkway lights that illuminate the school grounds and sports facilities after dark. The team complemented their technical installation with educational activities covering language skills, behavioural development, and hygiene practices.
The students' humanitarian efforts extended beyond Thailand's borders when they contributed to earthquake relief in Myanmar. Through coordination with the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, they donated 20 solar-powered lamps and 2 Powerbox units—portable solar electricity generators—to support areas where buildings had collapsed and electricity was unavailable.
Rear Admiral Piyasak Nilnimit, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Military Civil Affairs, accepted the donation for immediate deployment to affected regions.
In just two years, LumenAid has evolved from a youth initiative into a broader collaborative network, including students from Harrow International School and The Newton Sixth Form School.
This expanded team continues to develop new projects while conducting knowledge-sharing activities with students in remote areas, effectively integrating education, technology, and sustainable social development.
LumenAid exemplifies how Thai youth can transform classroom knowledge into practical solutions that illuminate underserved communities and contribute to social progress through renewable energy innovation.