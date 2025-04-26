LumenAid: Thai youth bringing renewable light to communities in need

Led by Puvit Seetisarn alongside team members Tarawin Kiatlertpongsa, Siravij Ninyawee, Parin Pasutharachati, and Pimphaporn Chonviriyabun, the initiative has already achieved significant impact through several successful missions.

Their first project tackled a critical infrastructure challenge at Ban Pilok Khi Border Patrol Police School in Kanchanaburi Province.

The team designed and installed a solar-powered water pump system that successfully draws water from a river located 700 meters away and 80 meters below the school grounds, providing reliable water access for the school community.