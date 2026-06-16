BOJ raises rates to 31-year high as weak yen and energy shock deepen inflation fight

Ueda absent, Uchida in focus

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda missed the meeting and vote while receiving hospital treatment for an infected liver cyst, leaving Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida as the key official for market messaging after the decision. Board member Toichiro Asada dissented, arguing that downside risks to production and employment from the Middle East situation outweighed upside risks to prices.

Bond purchases used as a stabiliser

Alongside the rate increase, the BOJ moved to limit disorderly moves in the bond market. It said it would reduce planned monthly purchases of Japanese government bonds by about ¥200 billion each quarter until January-March 2027, then keep purchases at around ¥2 trillion per month from April 2027. The bank also said it could respond flexibly if long-term interest rates rise rapidly.

Business sectors brace for uneven impact

The reaction across Japanese business is mixed. Banks and financial firms are likely to benefit from higher rates through improved lending margins and returns on reserves, while borrowers face higher financing costs.

Manufacturers, retailers and food companies remain under pressure from imported fuel, raw materials and wage costs. A Tokyo Shoko Research survey cited by Reuters found that more than 80% of firms said the Middle East conflict was hurting their business, with many pointing to higher crude-related raw material costs. Food and beverage makers have also announced price rises for more than 2,200 items in July.

Small businesses face a tougher balance: many are raising wages to retain workers, but some remain worried about soaring prices and material shortages. More than 70% of small and midsize firms said they had raised or planned to raise wages in fiscal 2026, while more than 20% were undecided.

Property and construction-related sectors may face additional pressure from higher borrowing costs, especially as the BOJ’s own assessment noted that housing investment has already been on a declining trend.

Markets look to the next hike

The immediate market reaction was relatively contained because investors had largely expected the move. The yen briefly firmed but later gave back much of its gain, while the Nikkei 225 rose to a fresh record as investors took comfort that the BOJ avoided a larger 50-basis-point increase.

Attention now shifts to how quickly the BOJ may move again. A Reuters poll before the decision showed economists expected the policy rate to reach 1.25% by the fourth quarter, though the central bank signalled it would continue to monitor the Middle East situation, foreign exchange markets and domestic price trends before deciding the pace of further tightening.

Sources: Bank of Japan, Reuters, Nippon