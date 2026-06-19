"Ekniti" to convene JPPCC meeting on 22 June, sets up four economic reform teams

Ekniti said both Moody’s and S&P emphasise the importance of investment-led growth, particularly in infrastructure, human capital, and regulatory reform. He added that Thailand Fast Pass serves as a prototype showing that not all reforms require budget expenditure, as removing regulatory barriers alone can unlock investment momentum.

He also said the committee will establish four sub-working groups covering infrastructure, trade and competitiveness, legal and regulatory reform, and labour. He expressed confidence that if implemented systematically, Thailand could see meaningful progress within three to four years, based on a public-private partnership model similar to that used during the era of former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda.

Ekniti added that IMD’s competitiveness assessment comprises four main pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure. He noted mixed results across indicators: international trade competitiveness fell from 4th to 9th due to export dependence on global volatility, while international investment improved from 30th to 24th, reflecting stronger FDI inflows. Domestic economy performance remained unchanged at 38th.

Government efficiency remained stable overall at 32nd, though fiscal performance improved from 31st to 29th. Tax system efficiency rose from 8th to 7th, driven by digitalisation measures such as the e-Tax Invoice system recently approved by the Cabinet. However, business legislation indicators remained unchanged and will require further reform, which will be overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapan.

Private sector efficiency improved slightly, with business capability rising from 39th to 37th, while financial sector stability remained at 36th. Infrastructure remained a weaker area, particularly health and environment at 56th and education at 52nd.

Responding to questions about Vietnam entering the IMD rankings for the first time and placing 27th, close to Thailand, Ekniti said Thailand should view Vietnam as a partner rather than a competitor. He said both countries agree on cooperation, noting Vietnam’s strengths in semiconductors, electronics and engineering labour, while Thailand is strong in food processing and raw materials, making collaboration mutually beneficial.

He added that Thailand is currently facing not a growth crisis, but a cost-of-living and inflation challenge driven by high energy costs linked to heavy reliance on imported oil and gas. This structural issue, he said, must be addressed.

On financial markets, he said capital inflows into Thailand’s equity market have increased, partly due to outflows from Indonesia amid fiscal and stability concerns. Thailand’s continued commitment to fiscal discipline and policy consistency, he said, has strengthened investor confidence and improved market sentiment.

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