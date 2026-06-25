Thailand’s PromptPay boom powers a borderless digital baht

Thailand’s digital-payment revolution no longer feels like a future promise. It lives in the everyday rhythm of the country, from a morning coffee transfer and a QR scan at a street stall to a hotel bill settled by a traveller using an app from home.

National ITMX (NITMX), Thailand’s national payment infrastructure provider, said PromptPay recorded 2.38 billion transactions in May 2026, up 15% year-on-year. The total value reached 4.45 trillion baht, an increase of 2%, underlining the system’s role as one of the country’s most important pieces of digital infrastructure.

The figures tell a story larger than convenience. PromptPay has become part of Thailand’s economic bloodstream, supporting person-to-person transfers, QR code payments for goods and services, and business transactions around the clock. Its strength lies in making real-time finance feel simple, reliable and widely accessible.

By the end of May, PromptPay registrations had reached 82.91 million, comprising 82.50 million individual registrations and 0.41 million business registrations.