Thailand’s PromptPay boom powers a borderless digital baht

Thailand’s digital-payment revolution no longer feels like a future promise. It lives in the everyday rhythm of the country, from a morning coffee transfer and a QR scan at a street stall to a hotel bill settled by a traveller using an app from home.
National ITMX (NITMX), Thailand’s national payment infrastructure provider, said PromptPay recorded 2.38 billion transactions in May 2026, up 15% year-on-year. The total value reached 4.45 trillion baht, an increase of 2%, underlining the system’s role as one of the country’s most important pieces of digital infrastructure.
The figures tell a story larger than convenience. PromptPay has become part of Thailand’s economic bloodstream, supporting person-to-person transfers, QR code payments for goods and services, and business transactions around the clock. Its strength lies in making real-time finance feel simple, reliable and widely accessible.
By the end of May, PromptPay registrations had reached 82.91 million, comprising 82.50 million individual registrations and 0.41 million business registrations.
That breadth is central to Thailand’s achievement. Digital payment is not confined to banks, office towers or large retailers. It belongs equally to households, small merchants, entrepreneurs and companies that need speed, accuracy and lower friction in daily trade.
The system’s busiest day in May came on May 1, which coincided with National Labour Day and the start of the month. PromptPay handled 68.51 million transactions that day, reflecting post-payday spending, holiday travel and strong consumer activity. More importantly, it showed the platform’s ability to carry heavy economic traffic with stability.
Thailand’s payment success is also increasingly international. Inbound Cross-Border QR Payment transactions reached 1.51 billion baht in May, soaring 382% from a year earlier.
The surge was driven by foreign visitors using QR payments in Thailand, with China leading at 911.66 million baht, followed by Malaysia at 318.46 million baht and Laos at 112.98 million baht.
China alone accounted for more than 60% of inbound cross-border QR payment value in May, supported partly by China’s Labour Day holiday from May 1 to 5. The figures show how Thai QR Payment is becoming a bridge between tourism, retail and regional finance, allowing visitors to pay more easily while helping Thai businesses capture spending more efficiently.
For Malaysia and Laos, the growth also points to Thailand’s wider role in ASEAN’s digital economy, where tourism, border trade and real-time payments increasingly move together.
PromptPay’s May performance offers a clear message: Thailand is not simply moving towards a cashless society. It is building a payment culture that is fast, inclusive, practical and ready for the region.