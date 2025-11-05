Airport Rail Link launches EMV Contactless payment system for seamless cashless travel

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) has launched the new EMV Contactless payment system on the Airport Rail Link, offering passengers a more convenient, fast, and secure way to pay for their fare with contactless credit or debit cards.

Starting November 8, 2025, this system will be available at all stations, marking an important step forward in modernising Thailand's rail transport services.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of DRT, attended the official launch event, held by Asia Era One Company Limited, the Airport Rail Link operator, at Makkasan Station on November 4, 2025.

“The introduction of the EMV Contactless payment system is a significant milestone in advancing fare payment technology on Thailand’s rail network, enhancing service standards and encouraging everyday use of the rail system in a more convenient and modern way,” Pichet stated.

He added that the new system will greatly benefit passengers, including both locals and tourists, as they will no longer need to exchange coins or purchase Smart Pass tickets as in the past.

Simply tap a contactless credit or debit card at the entry and exit gates to travel quickly and seamlessly.