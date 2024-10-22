Asia Era One does not benefit from new airport link contract: Suriya

The contract for the high-speed rail link between the three airports was not amended to benefit the concessionaire, Asia Era One, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is also deputy PM said the contract between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Asia Era One, which is an affiliate of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), had to be amended because both parties violated the contract.

Suriya explained that the contract had been breached because the SRT could not deliver land for the project in time, while the concessionaire could not start certain operations as required by the contract.