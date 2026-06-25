Thailand Pledges to Arm Exporters for a Fractured World Trade Order

The Commerce Ministry vows to open new market doors for Thai businesses through fresh trade agreements and digital tools as global trading rules are rapidly rewritten.

Thailand's Commerce Ministry has committed to acting as a "strong rear guard" for the country's private sector as businesses grapple with a rapidly fragmenting global trade landscape, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), titled Winning in Trade: Under the New World Order, Vice Minister for Commerce Dr Kirida Bhaopichitr outlined four major shifts reshaping global commerce and set out what the ministry is doing to help Thai entrepreneurs seize the opportunities they present.

"The world is changing fast, and the rules are no longer the same," Dr Kirida said. "What we know for certain is that global trade rules will never be what they were — and they will change quickly. If we understand this, we can adapt in time and gain an advantage over competitors who do not."

She identified four defining trends: the fracturing of globalisation into rival trading blocs; the formation of new trade groupings and bilateral agreements; the rising importance of economic security — covering energy, food and critical minerals; and the growing premium placed on trust between trading partners.

