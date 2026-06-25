Thai Helps Thai Plus turns local spending into national strength

Thailand’s latest consumer stimulus story is not only about discounts. It is about the quiet power of everyday spending to support neighbourhood shops, food vendors, delivery platforms and small businesses across the country.
The Thai Helps Thai Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme has become a defining example of a “Thailand-only trend” — a home-grown policy designed around the country’s strong culture of community commerce. Running from June 1 to September 30, 2026, the scheme allows the government to subsidise 60% of spending on eligible food, drinks, goods and public services, capped at 200 baht per person per day and 1,000 baht per person per month.
Its purpose is timely. The programme was introduced to help cushion households from rising living costs linked to the energy crisis and higher oil prices, driven by tensions in the Middle East. As fuel costs feed into production, transport and consumer prices, the scheme offers practical relief where people feel the pressure most: daily necessities.
At the same time, Thai Helps Thai Plus is doing more than reducing bills. It is channelling purchasing power back into small operators, community shops and local businesses nationwide. For Thailand, this creates a positive economic loop — households spend less, shops earn more, and domestic demand gains momentum.
The response has been strong. For the June–September period, 26.04 million people have received entitlements under the scheme. By 11pm on June 23, total spending had reached 38.91 billion baht. Of this, 16.49 billion baht came from consumer spending, including 16.18 billion baht through general shops and 304 million baht via food delivery platforms.
Government co-payments accounted for another 22.42 billion baht, including 22.04 billion baht through general shops and 387 million baht through food delivery platforms. The scale of participation is also notable, with 1.16 million shops ready to support the scheme, including 100,961 food and beverage outlets connected to food delivery platforms.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said public spending had improved after the scheme began, helping ease living costs, especially for essential consumer goods. She also noted that more SMEs had begun joining the network, in line with the policy’s twin goals of reducing expenses and increasing income.
Asked whether the strong response could lead to an increased budget, Suphajee said the results would first need to be assessed and discussed with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas. If people benefit, she said, that would be welcome.
With Thailand’s first-quarter GDP at 2.8% and full-year growth being reviewed within a 1.5–2% range, the scheme offers a reminder that resilience often begins locally. If global tensions ease, lower energy costs could further support trade, exports and household confidence — giving Thailand’s domestic economy even more room to breathe.