Thai employers rank English as a business-critical skill in the AI age

Thailand’s corporate world is entering a new phase, with English proficiency increasingly viewed not as a soft skill, but as a strategic business asset. As companies adopt artificial intelligence and work more closely with international partners, language ability is moving to the centre of competitiveness, productivity and long-term growth.

That shift is reflected in the TOEIC Global English Skills Report, released on March 9 by Educational Testing Service (ETS). Based on a survey of more than 1,300 human resources executives across 17 countries, the report found that English has become a core workplace capability in the modern economy.

Thailand stands out in the findings. Some 97% of Thai HR respondents said English skills were important to organisational success, compared with a global average of 90%. Meanwhile, 95% said English had become more important than it was five years ago, above the global figure of 92%.

The figures suggest that Thai employers are increasingly aware of how language skills affect business performance. Some 95% said a lack of English proficiency could put organisations at a competitive disadvantage, compared with a global average of 86%. A further 88% said rising international collaboration had made English even more necessary.