Superstar Shahkrit Yamnarm and Family Join as 51Talk Brand Ambassadors to Celebrate 15 Years of Global English Education Leadership

This partnership underscores 51Talk’s decade-and-a-half legacy of empowering young learners through its signature blend of elite human instruction and cutting-edge AI technology.

Since its inception in 2011, 51Talk’s innovative approach to language learning has been a global success, reaching over 40 million students across 50 countries. The platform specializes in providing learners with live, one-on-one online English lessons tailored to individual aptitudes through AI-driven customized study journey.

For Shahkrit Yamnarm, the award-winning actor and internet personality behind the popular TikTok channel Bodhiboyy, 51Talk stood out for its professional yet child-friendly learning experience. As a devoted family man, Shahkrit values solutions that fit seamlessly into his busy schedule while still prioritising what matters most—his seven-year-old son, Nong Bodhi, who is also loved by fans through appearances on the family’s channel. “As a father, I always want the best for my family, especially for my son. With my busy work schedule, I trust 51Talk to help teach him English because they truly know how to engage children and make learning fun through their one-on-one teaching approach, which he has really been enjoying,” said Shahkrit. Ann Pattira added, “For us, learning should feel natural and enjoyable for him. We want to support his growth and encourage his curiosity, not place pressure on him. When he is happy, that is what matters most to us as parents.”