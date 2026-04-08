Superstar Shahkrit Yamnarm and Family Join as 51Talk Brand Ambassadors to Celebrate 15 Years of Global English Education Leadership

This partnership underscores 51Talk’s decade-and-a-half legacy of empowering young learners through its signature blend of elite human instruction and cutting-edge AI technology.
Since its inception in 2011, 51Talk’s innovative approach to language learning has been a global success, reaching over 40 million students across 50 countries. The platform specializes in providing learners with live, one-on-one online English lessons tailored to individual aptitudes through AI-driven customized study journey.
For Shahkrit Yamnarm, the award-winning actor and internet personality behind the popular TikTok channel Bodhiboyy, 51Talk stood out for its professional yet child-friendly learning experience. As a devoted family man, Shahkrit values solutions that fit seamlessly into his busy schedule while still prioritising what matters most—his seven-year-old son, Nong Bodhi, who is also loved by fans through appearances on the family’s channel. “As a father, I always want the best for my family, especially for my son. With my busy work schedule, I trust 51Talk to help teach him English because they truly know how to engage children and make learning fun through their one-on-one teaching approach, which he has really been enjoying,” said Shahkrit. Ann Pattira added, “For us, learning should feel natural and enjoyable for him. We want to support his growth and encourage his curiosity, not place pressure on him. When he is happy, that is what matters most to us as parents.”
Nong Bodhi, a confident seven-year-old with a natural ease in communication, shared his excitement about his interactive learning journey. “I like playing games with my teacher. 51Talk makes my English lessons feel like playtime, so I can have fun while also finding my voice. My teacher helps me go beyond everyday conversation by encouraging me to express my opinions and present them creatively. That has given me an extra boost of confidence when presenting projects in class, and it makes speaking up feel natural and enjoyable.”
51Talk is designed to help children overcome their fear of English through its “Fight Every Fear with 51Talk” campaign, turning learning into a fun, engaging, and effective experience. Backed by more than 10,000 TESOL-certified teachers trained in child psychology and supported by an AI-native curriculum, the platform blends human connection with smart technology to build each child’s confidence. Through live one-on-one online classes with foreign teachers, gamified lessons, and supplementary courses tailored to specific skill development, 51Talk helps children become more open to engaging with different people, more comfortable communicating beyond the classroom, and more confident using English in a globalised world.
Mr. Roger Parodi, Head of Strategy at 51Talk, emphasized the brand's forward-looking vision and its unwavering dedication to the Thai market: "At 51Talk, we are an AI-native company where technology and human connection work in perfect harmony. While our AI-driven automation optimizes the learning path, the heart of our mission remains the emotional equity built between our teachers and students. As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to empowering Thai families and equipping children with the confidence to communicate with the world through English. For 15 years, 51Talk has remained dedicated to breaking down language barriers and opening doors to global opportunities, so that every Thai child has the tools to grow, stand out, and thrive as a confident global citizen.”
As part of its 15th-anniversary brand refresh, 51Talk has introduced Toki, a vibrant new mascot from the "Lingua" planet. Representing warmth, curiosity, and the courage to try, Toki is a fantastic bird whose mission is to inspire Thai students to Speak Up (find their voice), Stand Out (gain confidence to lead), and Succeed (use English to link to the world). Through the proprietary AirClass system, Toki guides students through a gamified environment to ensure every lesson is as engaging as it is effective. Toki serves as a constant learning companion, fostering interaction and helping students navigate the immersive, fun, and interactive curriculum.
As it marks 15 years of transforming English education, 51Talk invites Thai families to begin a new chapter in their children’s learning journey. Trusted by the Shahkrit Yamnarm family, the platform continues to empower young learners with the confidence to connect with the world through English. Guided by its mission to empower everyone to speak up, stand out, and succeed, 51Talk sees Thailand as a key pillar of its regional growth and remains committed to delivering high-quality English learning experiences to more families across Southeast Asia.
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