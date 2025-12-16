AI Skills & English Top 2025 Job Market Demand: MUIC Report

1. Global Communication Skills

2. AI & Digital Literacy

3. Workplace Readiness and Adaptability in the Working Environment

The survey found that 93% of employers specified proficiency in English and a second language as the most critical hiring skill, especially for organizations operating regionally and internationally. They require personnel who can understand cultural diversity and communicate confidently at a professional level while respecting cultural differences. This trend clearly indicates that by 2026, universities must align language instruction with real-world professional contexts such as presentations, negotiations, and cross-cultural teamwork.

The survey also revealed that 90% of employers expect employees to understand and be able to proficiently use AI tools for data analysis and digital workflows. These skills are no longer limited to the technology sector but are becoming a fundamental requirement across all professions, including marketing, business, and services. As AI becomes increasingly integral to daily work, individuals who effectively utilize digital tools and data will be more productive. This underscores the need for Thai education to accelerate the integration of AI and Data Literacy into every curriculum while promoting ethical technology use.

Furthermore, more than 75% of employers indicated that the ability to adapt and be immediately productive in the first year is the most crucial factor in assessing a graduate's potential, ranking higher than grades or academic qualifications. Many employers prefer candidates with experience from internships, real-world projects, or business case studies.

However, while most employers were satisfied with the graduates' ethics and teamwork, over 60% noted that new graduates lack "confidence in communication and emotional management in high-pressure situations." Employers view psychological and emotional skills as essential for working in a fast-paced environment, as "technical skills get you the job, but emotional intelligence is what makes you grow." Educational institutions should prioritize developing soft skills such as confidence, emotional resilience, and social intelligence to prepare the new generation for the real working world.

Prof. Chulathida added that MUIC summarizes 7 critical guidelines for immediate adoption by Thai educational institutions:

1. AI & Data Literacy for All: Embed AI and data analysis skills into all curricula, not just IT-related programs.

2. Work-Integrated Learning (WIL): Incorporate internships and real case studies from organizations to close the gap between 'graduating' and 'being able to work.'

3. Global Communication Bootcamp: Focus on business language used in real work, such as language for presentations, negotiations, business email writing, and cross-cultural communication.

4. Critical Thinking Studio: Organize structured problem-solving workshops, such as Case-based Analysis, Decision Tree, and Hypothesis-driven Thinking, to address issues of poor analysis and indecisiveness.

5. Emotional Resilience & Professional Etiquette: Provide training on working under pressure and professional conduct to increase maturity.

6. Career Tracks & Micro-Credentials: Design Skill Mapping and specialized Micro-Credential Certificates that employers understand, such as Data–AI Track, Cybersecurity Track, Digital Hospitality Track, HealthTech Track, and ESG/Sustainability Track.

7. Language as an Economic Skill: Reform language subjects to be "Work Skills," not just for exams, but for real-world workplace communication, summarization, negotiation, and presentation.

MUIC has identified 5 high-growth career clusters, based on the data, for the next five years. These are 1. Digital – Data – AI: e.g., Data Analysts, Data Engineers, Prompt/Automation Specialists.

2.Cybersecurity / Digital Compliance: e.g., Cybersecurity Analysts, GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance)/Privacy Specialists

3. Digital-Quality Tourism and Services: e.g., Digital Marketing in Hospitality, Experience Design for seamless guest satisfaction.

4.Holistic Healthcare and Wellness (using AI and Digital Tools): e.g., Personalized Health Data Analysis, Niche Health Communication

5. Green Transformation (Sustainability and ESG): e.g., Analysts/Reporters for Sustainability or ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) Assessments, Sustainable Supply Chain Management.

"To meet the rapidly changing labor market demands, MUIC has begun piloting new curriculum adjustments across 17 programs, spanning Science, Technology, Business Administration, and Liberal Arts. Our goal is to equip graduates with 'Workplace Readiness,'" Prof. Chulathida concluded.

"We have integrated essential AI and digital skills into the curricula and are promoting lifelong learning through the I-Design Elective system, allowing students to select supplementary courses to build unique skill sets. We are confident that graduates from these new programs will meet the demands of the future labor market," she added.

