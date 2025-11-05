Kalmaegi death toll climbs to 66 as Philippine survivors confront destruction

In Talisay City, survivors are digging through the wreckage, hoping to salvage anything they can. Among them was 38-year-old Eilene Oken, who walked through what was once her neighbourhood, only to find her home completely destroyed.

"We worked and saved for this for years, then in an instant, it was all gone," Oken said, her voice choked with emotion. Despite the loss, she expressed gratitude that her family, including her two daughters, had escaped unharmed.