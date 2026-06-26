US farm deregulation pushes Thailand towards value-led exports

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the office has been closely monitoring the United States’ agricultural trade strategy, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its report, “A Deregulatory Agenda for American Agriculture & Consumers”.

The report reflects a new direction in agricultural and food regulation under the administration of President Donald Trump, focusing on cutting regulations, supporting the farm sector, and strengthening food and national security.

Nantapong said the USDA had divided its deregulation strategy into six key areas.

The first is cutting red tape and making government more efficient. This includes reforming the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), consolidating environmental regulations across agencies into a single central framework, and reducing regulatory requirements by 66%. The move is aimed at shortening approval times for agricultural, forestry and rural projects.

The USDA is also easing the Roadless Rule, which protects almost 45 million acres of forest, to allow economic use in some areas, while revising dairy import regulations to lower costs for consumers.

In addition, the USDA is reviewing biotechnology rules to provide exemptions for plants and microorganisms already regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is intended to reduce regulatory overlap, lower compliance costs and allow farmers faster and cheaper access to modern technology.