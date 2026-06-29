Thailand Shines on Global Stage, Ranking 27th as Prime Haven for Business Start-ups

New U.S. News & World Report figures highlight the kingdom's strong economic foundations and strategic push for OECD membership by 2028.

Thailand has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for global entrepreneurs, ranking 27th globally and 7th in Asia as one of the world's best countries for starting a business, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report survey.

The findings, published in the "Best Countries 2026" report, underscore the kingdom's exceptional openness and highly competitive commercial environment. Financial analysts note that the ranking reinforces Thailand’s position as a top-tier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) moving through the second half of the year.

Elaborating on the milestone, Lalida Perisviwattana, deputy government spokesperson, stated that the country’s appeal rests on three core pillars: stable macroeconomic foundations, high-quality logistical infrastructure, and its established role as a central hub linking regional supply chains across Southeast Asia.