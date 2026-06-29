Thailand Shines on Global Stage, Ranking 27th as Prime Haven for Business Start-ups

New U.S. News & World Report figures highlight the kingdom's strong economic foundations and strategic push for OECD membership by 2028.
Thailand has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for global entrepreneurs, ranking 27th globally and 7th in Asia as one of the world's best countries for starting a business, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report survey.
The findings, published in the "Best Countries 2026" report, underscore the kingdom's exceptional openness and highly competitive commercial environment. Financial analysts note that the ranking reinforces Thailand’s position as a top-tier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) moving through the second half of the year.
Elaborating on the milestone, Lalida Perisviwattana, deputy government spokesperson, stated that the country’s appeal rests on three core pillars: stable macroeconomic foundations, high-quality logistical infrastructure, and its established role as a central hub linking regional supply chains across Southeast Asia.
"The nation’s readiness to embrace industries of the future sends a highly positive signal," Lalida said.
She added that this proactive stance continues to attract multinational corporations looking to diversify their manufacturing bases and scale up their regional operations.
To maintain this momentum, the government has set clear targets to elevate public sector administration and regulatory frameworks to international benchmarks.
A central milestone in this strategy is Thailand's formal bid to secure membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2028.
Officials believe that aligning with OECD standards will fundamentally transform the domestic business landscape by:
Upgrading and modernising bureaucratic regulations
Enhancing corporate governance and public transparency
Ensures fair market competition for foreign and domestic players alike
Lalida concluded by emphasising that this global recognition serves as definitive proof of Thailand’s true economic potential. She reiterated that the administration remains committed to relentlessly improving the domestic investment climate to drive sustainable growth, generate high-value employment, and secure long-term standards of living.