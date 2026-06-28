Thai SEC opens Travel Rule consultation for digital asset transfers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking public comment on a draft notification that requires risk management for digital asset transfers and receipts, known as the “Travel Rule for Digital Assets”.
The aim is to ensure that digital asset business operators have sufficient information to examine and manage money-laundering risks, in line with international standards, and to support effective prevention of digital asset business services being used as channels for money laundering and technology-related offences.
The SEC has continued to integrate cooperation with public- and private-sector partner agencies to prevent and suppress technology-related crime.
The Subcommittee on Financial Data Connectivity to Enhance Monitoring of Suspicious Financial Transactions resolved that the SEC, together with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), should issue guidance for digital asset business operators, while AMLO prepares to issue rules under the anti-money laundering law.
The SEC has therefore coordinated with AMLO to set requirements for the risk management systems of digital asset business operators, so that information accompanies every digital asset transfer transaction to support monitoring and prevent digital assets from being used in technology-related crime.
The SEC previously consulted on the principles in March–April 2026. Most relevant parties agreed with the proposed principles and provided useful comments.
The SEC has considered those comments in refining the principles to make them clearer and more appropriate, and has prepared a draft notification setting out the duties of digital asset business operators.
The main points are as follows:
They must also verify ownership of, or authority to control, a self-hosted wallet in cases where digital assets are transferred to or received from a self-hosted wallet, and retain information supporting every digital asset transfer transaction for at least 5 years.
For the first 2 years, the information must be stored in a form that allows the supervisory authority to retrieve or inspect it immediately.
Where an Intermediary Digital Asset Operator is in the route of a digital asset transfer, the intermediary’s qualifications must be checked and any further prescribed action taken, so that the transaction route can be tracked continuously and completely as intended.
The introduction of the Travel Rule for Digital Assets is intended to enhance the ability to trace the financial routes of digital asset transactions, and to examine, prevent and intercept technology-related crime effectively.
It is also intended to prevent the risk of digital asset business operators being used as channels for money laundering and terrorist financing, without placing an undue burden on operators.
It also raises anti-money laundering measures in line with international standards, strengthening confidence in Thailand’s digital asset market and increasing the competitiveness of Thailand’s digital asset ecosystem overall.
The SEC is therefore seeking public comments on the draft notification.
It has published the consultation paper on the SEC website and the Law Portal.
Relevant parties and interested members of the public may submit comments via the websites or by e-mail to [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] until Friday (July 10, 2026).