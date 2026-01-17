Thailand’s digital asset market softens in December: value down 7.29%, trading off nearly 30%

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reported that the global digital asset market remained under pressure in December 2025, with total market capitalisation falling to US$3.18 trillion (THB 103.35 trillion), a 3.37% decline from the previous month.

The slowdown was matched by a sharp drop in trading activity. Average daily trading value fell to US$21.99 billion (THB 714.67 billion), down 33.33%, reflecting subdued year-end sentiment as many investors reduced transactions and adopted a more cautious stance amid global market volatility.

Market structure remained concentrated in the leading assets, with Bitcoin holding the largest share at 55.02%, followed by Ethereum at 11.27% and USDT at 5.89%.

Over the past month, prices for the five largest digital assets all declined. Bitcoin fell 4.66%, Ethereum slipped 2.34%, and XRP dropped sharply by 16.14%.

Looking at one-year returns compared with other asset classes, the SEC said digital assets continued to underperform traditional assets. Gold posted a return of 64.58%, while global equities and emerging markets remained in positive territory. By contrast, Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded negative one-year returns of -6.47% and -11.02%, respectively.