Markets watch Maduro’s ‘hidden bitcoin’ stash

Markets are watching what some are calling Maduro’s “hidden bitcoin”, with speculation that Venezuela may have a crypto stockpile large enough to shake the global market.

After Venezuela was hit by sanctions, analysts believe the country may have built up a large cache of digital assets during the Nicolás Maduro era. The question now is whether those bitcoins will be dumped onto the market—or seized by the United States.

CNBC reported that after the end of President Nicolás Maduro’s rule, the world is no longer looking only at crude oil, but is now focusing on a huge amount of bitcoin believed to have been hidden by the old regime.

Experts at OranjeBTC said that because Venezuela has long been cut off from the global financial system, there is a high possibility it stored wealth in the form of gold, US dollars and bitcoin to avoid scrutiny.