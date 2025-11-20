Out of bitcoin's shadow: Ethereum’s challenge to the crypto crown

The cryptocurrency market has come a long way since 2008, when bitcoin (BTC) became the first decentralized digital currency. Its scarcity, decentralization, and early-mover advantage made it the foundation of the digital asset space. Then came Ethereum (ETH) in 2015, a network designed not just for transactions but for programmable money.

Ten years later, the competition between bitcoin and ethereum continues to shape the entire crypto landscape. Ethereum’s flexibility, smart contracts, and scalable architecture have transformed it from an alternative to bitcoin into a catalyst for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and beyond.



Smart contracts and a solid ecosystem fuel ethereum’s power

Historically, ethereum has proved to be a viable digital asset. Less expensive than bitcoin, the cryptocurrency is fueled by a smart-contract-based ecosystem, which contributes to its heightened flexibility compared to bitcoin. This flexibility allows developers to build other projects on its network, which explains the emergence of millions of different crypto tokens on the Ethereum network long after ETH was launched.

The first token launched on the Ethereum network was the ERC-20 fungible token, a type of standard that allows developers to create, issue, and manage cryptocurrencies supported by ETH. Remember the 2017-2018 ICO bonanza? Since then, the ERC token standard has expanded, adding the ERC-721 (non-fungible token standard) and ERC-1155 (semi-fungible token standard).

Smart contract compatibility enables the Ethereum network to support a wide range of different tokens. This gives developers immense flexibility, allowing them to create and launch their own digital asset without launching a whole blockchain network.