From currency crisis to low-growth trap, Thailand confronts its next economic test

Despite these stronger defences, Kanjana said Thailand’s economic challenges have changed. The country is now less vulnerable to the same external-stability crisis seen in 1997, but it faces new pressures from high household debt, an ageing society, weak competitiveness, growth below potential and global uncertainty.

External risks have also become more complicated. Tensions in the Middle East, for example, could affect Thailand’s current-account balance and increase volatility in the baht this year.

Currency stability may now be holding growth back

Dr Amonthep Chawla, executive vice-president and head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said Thailand remains far from repeating the Tom Yum Kung crisis. However, the memory of 1997 still appears to influence policymaking, especially the strong focus on maintaining currency stability.

He said the country had been “haunted” by the baht float, creating a belief that a weaker baht could damage confidence and trigger capital outflows. Over the past decade, the baht has therefore moved within a relatively limited range and has rarely weakened sharply.

Although efforts to stabilise the baht have kept it broadly aligned with regional currencies and closely linked to the US dollar, Amonthep said this approach contrasts with some neighbouring countries that have allowed their currencies to move more flexibly.

“In terms of stability, Thailand has more than US$200 billion in international reserves and short-term external debt remains at a safe level, which is positive. But stability in an economy with low growth does not provide real support. Limited exchange-rate flexibility has gradually weakened Thailand’s export and tourism competitiveness compared with rivals,” he said.

Amonthep said Thailand had tried to close the vulnerabilities that led to the 1997 crisis, but may have unintentionally opened a new one: a low-growth crisis.

He described this as an economy expanding by only around 2% or below its true potential. The risk, he said, is similar to a “boiling frog” situation, where the economy gradually deteriorates without a dramatic moment of crisis.

Thailand, he said, should consider more flexible policy tools that allow the baht to move in a way that can support economic momentum. Policymakers should not look only at stability indicators, but also at the country’s growth potential. Otherwise, Thailand risks remaining trapped in a chronic low-growth cycle.

Slow growth deepens debt and inequality risks

Dr Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, said Thailand’s current problems are completely different from those of the 1997 crisis.

He said the country is becoming a slow-growth economy with limited investment opportunities. This reflects weaker growth potential and raises the risk of prolonged slow growth, or even deflation, which had been a concern earlier.

Although some new investment has begun to appear in sectors such as data centres and electronics, Pipat warned that these projects may not generate broad benefits for the domestic economy in the same way as previous waves of investment.

“Slow growth directly affects household debt and income distribution. When the overall economy does not grow well, people’s incomes cannot keep up with expenses. In a situation where equality of opportunity is already limited, slower growth makes the K-shaped recovery even clearer,” he said.

He said the lower part of the K-shaped recovery is not rising. Instead, lower-income groups are being dragged down by stagnant incomes, weak purchasing power and rising debt.

This, he said, creates a damaging cycle in which households have less spending power, debt continues to accumulate and the broader economy struggles to gain momentum.

Pipat said the most sustainable answer is to increase real wages. However, this can only happen if Thailand attracts investment that improves productivity and creates more quality jobs.

Baht volatility reflects a more complex world

Kanjana added that the baht float itself is no longer the main concern for Thailand today. The currency is now driven by a wider and more complex set of factors, especially overseas developments such as Middle East uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets.

The baht is now moving more sharply than it did before the Covid-19 pandemic. Average baht volatility was 4.2% in the three years before Covid-19, rose to 7.1% last year and has climbed to 8.3% so far this year.

She said this increase in volatility does not come from the exchange-rate system itself. Rather, it reflects the fact that the baht must move according to market forces and a more complex external environment.

New crisis risk lies in weak economic structure

The more important issue, she said, is Thailand’s structural economic fragility. Although the banking sector remains strong and external-stability indicators remain healthy, the economy continues to face weak growth and long-standing structural problems that require urgent action.

These include high household debt, which weighs on purchasing power and long-term growth; an ageing society, which affects the labour force and fiscal burden; declining competitiveness in the global arena; and economic expansion that remains below the country’s potential.

“Thailand is not worried today about a repeat of the 1997 crisis. But the other challenges ahead must be managed urgently so that these vulnerabilities do not become a new form of crisis in the future,” Kanjana said.

The lesson from the baht float, 29 years on, is therefore no longer only about exchange-rate management. It also shows that economic stability alone is not enough. Thailand must combine stability with stronger long-term growth, higher productivity and better competitiveness if it wants to withstand future shocks sustainably.

Source: Thansettakij, Bangkokbiznews