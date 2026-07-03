Netflix and vertical dramas drive Thailand’s foreign film production to new heights

Thailand is on course for another record year in foreign film-production investment, as global streaming platforms and the fast-growing vertical-drama market continue to bring overseas crews and spending into the country.

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that 302 foreign productions applied for permission to film in Thailand in the first half of 2026, generating 4.025 billion baht in investment.

The figure underlines Thailand’s continuing appeal as a regional production base for international film and content makers. It also represents more than half of the total foreign film-production investment recorded throughout 2025, when Thailand reached an all-time high of more than 7 billion baht.

The department believes Thailand has a strong chance of setting a new record in 2026, supported by the pace of investment in the first six months and several large-scale projects preparing to enter production in the second half of the year.