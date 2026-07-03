Netflix and vertical dramas drive Thailand’s foreign film production to new heights

Thailand is on course for another record year in foreign film-production investment, as global streaming platforms and the fast-growing vertical-drama market continue to bring overseas crews and spending into the country.
The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that 302 foreign productions applied for permission to film in Thailand in the first half of 2026, generating 4.025 billion baht in investment.
The figure underlines Thailand’s continuing appeal as a regional production base for international film and content makers. It also represents more than half of the total foreign film-production investment recorded throughout 2025, when Thailand reached an all-time high of more than 7 billion baht.
The department believes Thailand has a strong chance of setting a new record in 2026, supported by the pace of investment in the first six months and several large-scale projects preparing to enter production in the second half of the year.
Jaturon Phakdeewanit, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said Thailand’s strength now goes beyond attractive filming locations. International producers are drawn by the country’s location diversity, skilled Thai crews, internationally recognised services and government support through Thailand’s film incentive measures.
The incentive scheme offers foreign film productions cash rebates of up to 30%, helping improve Thailand’s competitiveness as countries across the region compete to attract global content spending.
Jaturon said Thailand was no longer competing only on the beauty of its scenery. The country now offers a broader production ecosystem, covering professional crews, film-service businesses, studios, equipment, hotels, accommodation, transport links and state-backed support measures. These factors, he said, have become central to foreign producers’ decisions to shoot in Thailand.
The expansion of global streaming platforms, especially Netflix, has become another important driver of Thailand’s film and content industry. Continued investment in Thailand-related productions has supported employment for Thai personnel and generated spending across the wider economy, from major operators to local businesses.
The Department of Tourism has also identified a new trend in the rise of vertical dramas, a short-form screen format that has grown rapidly in several markets, particularly China and other parts of Asia. More producers in this segment have been travelling to Thailand for filming, adding another source of production activity.
The department expects the growth of the global content industry, combined with the government’s policy to support foreign film production, to strengthen Thailand’s ambition to become an international film and content production hub in the region.
Officials believe the industry can continue to generate revenue, employment and long-term economic value for Thailand if the country maintains its production advantages and keeps attracting major international projects.