Bangkok generates THB6 bn revenue as top location for foreign film crews
Bangkok was the top destination for foreign film crews in 2023, with a total of 466 films shot in the city, generating 6.6 billion baht in revenue for the Thai economy, up nearly 2 billion baht over the previous year.
Department of Tourism director-general Chaturon Phakdeewanich said the United States was the top country of origin for foreign film crews, with 34 films shot in Bangkok. This was followed by Hong Kong, China, Germany, and South Korea.
The popularity of Bangkok as a film location is due to a number of factors, including its diversity of locations, its friendly and welcoming people, and its competitive cost of production, he said.
The department has been working to promote Bangkok as a film location and to attract even more foreign film crews to the city. The department offers a number of incentives to foreign film crews, including tax breaks and rebates, Chaturon said.
The popularity of Bangkok as a film location is good news for the Thai economy. It creates jobs, generates revenue, and helps to promote Thailand as a tourist destination, he added.
The Thailand Film Office ranked the five provinces most preferred by filmmakers from around the world for their filming locations:
1. Bangkok, 282 titles — Wat Arun Raja Wararam Raja Wora Mahawiharn Hua Lamphong Railway Station.
2. Chonburi, 77 titles — Smooth Chad Hai Road, Pattaya, Koh Lan
3. Samut Prakan, 60 titles — Ancient City, The Studio Park, Supanawa Pier
4. Pathum Thani, 52 titles — ACTS Studio, Bangkok University, Rangsit University
5. Phuket, 47 titles — Paradise Beach in Phuket Old Town.