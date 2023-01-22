Thai films can shine globally but strategic thinking is required, experts say

Thailand's film industry must be developed with long-term thinking, and it should start with raising awareness of the arts among the general public because awareness levels are low, she said.

She used an analogy to explain that there was too much focus on literal interpretation. "For example, a student who draws an orange with durian skin may get zero points in art class without being given the chance to explain why they drew it that way," she said.

Thanwarin also said that criticism of films was often based on a lack of awareness about the arts.

Censorship should be eliminated from Thailand so that people can think freely, she added.

Thanwarin also urged the government to provide more support for filmmakers, such as setting up a fund to support making films and helping filmmakers get permission to use locations for shooting.

Making films in Thailand is difficult due to complex regulations and it is not a financially lucrative profession, she said, noting that filmmakers have low incomes compared to other jobs.

She advised filmmakers to pay more attention to attracting audiences. Simply using films as tools to promote Thailand’s soft power by focusing on things like food and places risks making the films meaningless, she warned.

"We can set up our target [to promote Thailand among foreigners], but attracting [Thai] audiences must come first," she said, adding that audiences will eventually be interested in Thailand's soft power if the content of the films produced here is appealing enough.