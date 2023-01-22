Documentary makers offer survival tips in the era of social media

Burinpon and Natthawut explained that short entertaining clips are far more popular than documentaries.

“Documentaries can be boring,” Natthawut said, adding that content creators need to make an extra effort to attract audiences. Both students said they have been working hard on honing their skills to create attractive content.

Wittaya said before social media, documentaries were out of people’s reach.

“But documentaries have changed nowadays,” he said, adding that many media outlets are making shorter documentary films to keep the audience engaged.

He also advised content creators to improve their production methods, such as adjusting video lengths and selecting interesting subjects to attract a wider audience.

Last year, the government launched its so-called “5 Fs soft power” campaign, which aims to promote five key attractions – food, film, fashion, fighting and festivals – internationally.

Ministries, government agencies and the BMA have been taking steps – some big, some small – to promote Thailand’s soft power around the world.

