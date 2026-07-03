The Resilient Innovators: How Thai SMEs are Navigating Economic Shocks via AI and Regional Expansion

Driving Productivity Through Practical AI

Rather than scaling back investment in the face of these headwinds, Thai SMEs are prioritising long-term competitiveness over short-term retrenchment.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives (37 per cent), customer acquisition (33 per cent) and digitalisation (27 per cent) all ranked higher on executives' priority lists for the next one to three years than raw cost reduction (25 per cent).

This strategic choice is visible in the kingdom's rapid embrace of AI. Unlike previous technological waves characterised by tentative experimentation, AI deployment in 2026 is driven by immediate operational necessity.

Among the Thai businesses that have adopted AI solutions, 58 per cent reported measurable reductions in operational costs, while 44 per cent cited immediate productivity gains.

However, external studies suggest that high awareness has not yet fully translated into deeply embedded operations.

A recent study by SCBX on Thai AI adoption revealed a clear "scaling gap": while over 80 per cent of individuals have interacted with basic consumer AI tools, fewer than one in five truly understand how to leverage the technology to its full potential.

Similarly, a PwC survey tracking local organisational readiness highlights a distinct divide: while 73 per cent of Thai companies are actively preparing for digital transformation, deep, enterprise-wide AI adoption is currently bottlenecked between 18 and 24 per cent.

Market data from Mordor Intelligence shows that digital transformation spending among Thai SMEs is still growing at an impressive 14.95 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reflecting a concerted push to close this gap.

"Testing AI in a sandbox environment is relatively easy because the testing data is clean," noted a regional assessment of local infrastructure by enterprise tech firm Sertis. "But once AI is introduced into day-to-day operations, hidden challenges appear. Data is scattered across different departments or trapped in applications that were never designed to support modern AI workflows."

Furthermore, Thailand's tech ecosystem faces an acute structural constraint: a talent deficit of roughly 80,000 digital professionals capable of deploying and maintaining specialised enterprise software.

This has pushed SMEs away from building proprietary algorithms and towards user-friendly, low-code local applications and localised tools such as LINE Official Account (OA) automation to handle customer queries.

Supply Chain Realignment and the "China Plus One" Strategy

Beyond internal technological overhauls, Thai SMEs are fundamentally rewriting their logistics playbooks. The UOB study indicates that more than nine in ten surveyed firms now prioritise active supply chain management.

Within this segment, 75 per cent plan to diversify their supplier bases, and 53 per cent are actively investigating expanding manufacturing capacity across alternative ASEAN nations.

Approximately one-third of respondents are accelerating a "China Plus One" strategy, relocating segments of production to secondary markets to mitigate concentration risk. However, this decoupling is far from absolute.

Independent trade reports indicate that China continues to occupy a central, irreplaceable role in regional supply chains. The UOB data corroborates this reality, noting that local diversification efforts remain constrained by high input costs elsewhere, regulatory complexity, and gaps in local supplier capability outside established economic zones.

ASEAN Expansion as a Defensive Shield

Perhaps the most significant revelation from the UOB study is that cross-border expansion has transformed from an aggressive growth play into a deliberate defensive risk strategy.

More than eight in ten Thai SMEs surveyed are planning overseas expansion within the next 24 to 36 months, pointing to Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia as their primary destinations. While capturing new consumer revenue remains a primary goal, these firms increasingly view a regional, multi-market presence as a vital hedge against single-market economic slowdowns.

This outward push is occurring at a time when Thailand's domestic digital infrastructure is highly competitive. Market research notes that substantial hyperscale data-centre investment from global players such as AWS and Google is flowing into the country, transforming the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) into an edge-data-cluster hub.

Legal and regulatory reviews from regional trade bodies highlight that navigating the distinct Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) frameworks and cross-border data compliance regulations across multiple ASEAN jurisdictions adds a layer of unbudgeted administrative cost for small businesses trying to scale.

Practical Sustainability

The study also indicates a pragmatism regarding corporate sustainability. While nine in ten Thai SMEs recognise the long-term value of ESG criteria, an overwhelming 94 per cent are prioritising immediate, cost-saving energy efficiency initiatives over broader, capital-intensive environmental overhauls.

SMEs are focusing their limited capital on measures that yield clear, short-term returns on investment — such as optimising factory-floor energy consumption via IoT digital tools and installing solar or LED hardware — while deferring complex net-zero transitions that lack immediate financial clarity.

"The companies that adapt their supply chains, use technology to raise productivity, and manage energy more efficiently will be better positioned to compete," concluded UOB's Vira-anong.

Ultimately, the collective data from the first half of 2026 establishes that Thai SMEs are navigating economic volatility not by retreating, but by evolving. Faced with a high-cost environment, the kingdom's small businesses are aggressively adopting AI and expanding across ASEAN borders, proving that in modern commerce, adaptability is the highest form of discipline.

