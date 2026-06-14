Thailand’s AI Optimism Signals Robust Investment Potential

Thailand is emerging as one of the world’s most promising markets for AI-driven investment, as artificial intelligence in global finance moves beyond experimentation and into serious real-world use.
The country has ranked sixth globally in the Global Wealth AI Optimism Index, according to BridgeWise’s State of AI for Wealth in 2026 report, underlining strong confidence among Thai investors in AI’s role in wealth creation.
The report, based on a survey of more than 2,100 respondents across 19 countries, found that 78.3% of respondents already use AI to search for investment information, while 45.7% use it regularly or frequently. The findings suggest that AI is rapidly becoming a core tool in financial decision-making.
For Thailand, the results are particularly notable. The country ranked sixth globally for overall optimism towards AI in wealth creation, third globally for seeing AI as a source of competitive advantage, and fourth globally for using AI as a primary channel to search for investment information.
At the same time, 65.1% of respondents worldwide said they planned to replace parts of their traditional investment research processes with AI within one year, highlighting the accelerating shift in the modern wealth management industry.
Thailand Stands Out in Southeast Asia
BridgeWise’s Global Wealth AI Optimism Index assesses markets across four key dimensions: Adoption, Confidence, Edge and Momentum.
Thailand was identified as a standout market in the region, ranking first in Southeast Asia and third globally for AI Edge. This reflects the belief among many Thai investors that AI can provide a real competitive advantage in increasingly complex market conditions.
The country also ranked second in Southeast Asia for overall AI wealth optimism, while placing fourth globally for Momentum. This shows that Thai investors are not only open to AI, but are also ready to shift from traditional analysis towards AI-supported investment processes.
Taken together, the rankings suggest that Thailand is moving beyond early AI adoption and towards a potential role as a Wealth Innovation Hub for Southeast Asia.
Specialist AI Set to Reshape Wealth Management
Dor Eligula, chief business officer and co-founder of BridgeWise, said the future of competition in wealth management would not be about “humans versus machines”.
Instead, he said the real divide would be between investors using specialised AI tools to uncover deeper opportunities and those still relying on general AI systems that were not designed specifically for the investment world.
He said the financial sector’s next challenge would be to develop AI that is accurate, transparent, explainable and built specifically for financial contexts, as demand for AI-powered investment tools continues to grow rapidly worldwide.
SET’s Three-Year Plan Targets Stronger Liquidity and Confidence
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has unveiled its three-year strategic plan under the theme “The Trusted Gateway to Inclusive Opportunities”, positioning itself as a gateway to broader investment opportunities while moving to enhance the efficiency of Thailand’s capital market.
Asadej Kongsiri, president of SET, said the three-year plan would take a proactive approach across all dimensions, including enhancing market attractiveness, increasing liquidity, improving the valuation of listed companies and, most importantly, restoring confidence while creating new opportunities for all sectors.
SET has outlined three key strategies to work with all stakeholders, drive the Thai capital market, remove obstacles and support growth amid a market slowdown and wider volatility.
Exciting Markets with Confidence: SET aims to revitalise the market by introducing new products such as Bond Connect and Crypto ETFs, while expanding DRs and L&I ETFs to attract a wider range of investors. The strategy includes developing a new portfolio-management application, holding roadshows to attract foreign investment, and reviewing regulations to ease foreign participation. SET will also improve IPO processes to attract high-potential companies, including SMEs, startups and foreign firms, while promoting more dynamic investment strategies through TFEX and new derivative products.
Grow Business with Stakeholders: SET is expanding its SETCarbon platform to more companies, aiming to create a unified carbon data system and support the upcoming Climate Change Act. It will also enhance its Market Data & Access services by using AI to improve data usability and by developing commercial service policies in line with international standards, turning data into a stronger business opportunity.
Great Process and People: SET will upgrade its clearing system by 2027 and launch new e-services, including QR Code Sealer and Investor Portal, to improve efficiency. It will also focus on developing its workforce in line with future business goals, fostering a culture of innovation, applying technology and leading industry change while maintaining long-term sustainability.
SET expects these three strategic directions to help the Thai capital market regain its important role in driving the national economy. The plan also reinforces SET’s commitment to connecting all sectors with the capital market and creating inclusive, sustainable investment opportunities for everyone.
Source: www.thailand.go.th