Six firms interested in casino resort construction in Thailand

Six multinational corporations have expressed interest in investing in casino complexes in Thailand, the Prime Minister’s secretary general revealed on Wednesday.

Prommin Lertsuridej declined to disclose the names of interested parties but affirmed that all have extensive experience in managing world-class entertainment complexes in several countries.

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act in principle, paving the way for casinos in Thailand. The draft law aims to legalise the kingdom’s vast underground gambling industry, allowing the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes to generate tax revenue.

However, Prommin denied that gambling legalisation was the new law’s main purpose.