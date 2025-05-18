US investments in Thailand expected to decline due to Trump’s policies

The level of US direct investment in Thailand during the first quarter of this year suggests that US foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Kingdom is likely to remain low throughout 2025, mainly due to the policies of US President Donald Trump, Thai researchers have said.

In the first three months of 2025, US FDI in Thailand did not rank among the top ten countries with the highest investment levels—a sharp contrast to previous years.

In 2024, foreign investors applied for investment privileges from the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) for 2,050 projects, a 51% increase from the previous year. The total value of these projects reached 832.114 billion baht, up 25% year-on-year.

In that same year, the United States ranked seventh, with 55 projects valued at 25.739 billion baht.