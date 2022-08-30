The rise of Buy Now Pay Later in Thailand: why banks need to pay attention 

The mobile commerce market, led by mobile applications, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12% to $25 billion by 20231. From travel to consumer electronics or fashion, a diverse range of online retailers is constantly identifying key profitability drivers while keeping offerings and payment options appealing and convenient for their customers.

Financing at Point of Sale, a service also known as "Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)" has grown in popularity as a win-win proposition for both retailers and customers. It not only helps in increasing revenue, but it also allows consumers to access goods they would not be able to afford otherwise.

This new financing option has been thriving in Thailand, and prospects show that it is here to stay: the country's BNPL Gross Merchandise Value is expected to reach US$ 15,818.1 million by 2028 (up from US$ 893.1 million in 2021)2. Now financial institutions must decide whether to join the BNPL herd with their own offerings or risk being left behind.

The secret formula behind BNPL

BNPL is a type of short-term financing that allows customers to buy products and pay for them in the future, at zero or low interest. Repayment terms vary depending on the BNPL provider, but typically include payment in full by the end of the month, pay-in-3 (three equal monthly payments) or pay-in-4 (four equal biweekly payments).