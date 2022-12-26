3 trends shaping Thailand’s new condos and housing projects

Lumpini Wisdom and Solution Co Ltd, the research arm of SET-listed property developer LPN, said developers need to incorporate energy-saving, eco and health standards in their new housing and condo projects if they want to attract the new generation of buyers.

Praphansak Rakchaiwan, CEO of Lumpini Wisdom, said prospective buyers are increasingly focused on these three standards amid the pandemic and energy price crisis.

LPN expects to see more housing and condo projects adopt energy-saving features, including so-called passive designs to reduce cooling and lighting needs.