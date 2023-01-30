Upmarket developer sets sights on condo projects in prime locations

Saenphin Sukhee, CEO of the company’s Residential Property Business unit, told a press conference that it is adding condominium development due to promising growth trends in the segment.

Saenphin said the company will focus on price and location. The price will range between 3 million and 5 million baht per unit to tap demand from young workers, its primary target for condo sales, he added. Each project will be located within 300 metres of a skytrain or subway station, as well as a department store or shopping mall, Saenphin said.

The first Frasers Property Home (Thailand) condominium project will be located on Ratchada Road, with sales commencing in the middle of this year. Saenphin said many more projects are planned for “great locations” in the coming years. He said they would be built in Ladprao, Ramindra, and Charansanitwong roads.

Thailand’s recovery from the pandemic, combined with the tourism industry's rapid recovery, is contributing to increased domestic consumption and demand for housing, the CEO said. Young workers prefer their own space, while foreign nationals, particularly those from China, will increase demand, Saenphin added.

He made the announcement while unveiling the company's business plan and strategy for maintaining its status as one Thailand's top real-estate developers.

"Our primary focus will remain on the premium segment group, which is [where buyers are] looking for detached houses with more luxury and privacy. The price ranges from 15 million to 150 million baht," he said.