Singha Estate’s new project selling homes for up to 180 million baht

Nattavuth Mathayomchan, the company’s chief residential development officer, said Siraninn Residences marked a milestone in his company’s entry into a new market segment.

Siraninn Residences’ 28 two-storey units range in price from 80 million to 180 million baht. The gated community covers 23 rai of land in the Pattanakarn area, about five kilometres from Thonglor.

The project offers convenient access to urban facilities in an area where prices are rising, the company says.

It said about 95% of the 2.9 billion baht project had already been reserved and that pre-sales reached more than 830 million baht.