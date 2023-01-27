Singha Estate’s new project selling homes for up to 180 million baht
Singha Estate Plc is entering the top end of the detached-housing market with unit prices ranging up to 180 million baht in a new project in the Pattanakarn area east of Bangkok.
Nattavuth Mathayomchan, the company’s chief residential development officer, said Siraninn Residences marked a milestone in his company’s entry into a new market segment.
Siraninn Residences’ 28 two-storey units range in price from 80 million to 180 million baht. The gated community covers 23 rai of land in the Pattanakarn area, about five kilometres from Thonglor.
The project offers convenient access to urban facilities in an area where prices are rising, the company says.
It said about 95% of the 2.9 billion baht project had already been reserved and that pre-sales reached more than 830 million baht.
The developer has numerous residential brands: from highrise to detached homes. They include The ESSE and The EXTRO brands, SANTIBURI the Residences, and home-office projects under the SENTRE brand.
Launched in early 2022, SANTIBURI The Residences sold out in record time, the company said. Singha Estate is known for investing in quality projects as well as intense branding.
“Singha Estate is determined to develop housing that fulfils diverse lifestyles while maintaining a proper housing balance and perfect living,” Nattavuth said.
It plans to launch five new projects this year with a combined value of 10 billion baht, the company said.