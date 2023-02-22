Asia’s largest hub for content creators in Bangkok 40% complete

Meanwhile, MQDC CEO Visit Malaisirirat said the project was being developed in line with the company’s philosophy to enhance the lives of all on a sustainable basis. He added that it was being developed with innovations, advanced technologies, and concepts in line with national development policies.

“We are confident that this project would help stimulate the economy and benefit customers worldwide,” he said.

He added that the project development site has the potential to grow further as it connects with infrastructure, such as BTS Skytrain, expressways and the Eastern Economic Corridor.

“The entertainment industry is now in a transitional period because of fast-evolving technologies,” said Onza Janyaprasert, project director of Cloud 11.

“Content creators are going to have a bigger role to play and significantly drive the entertainment industry via the creator economy trend.”

He said Cloud 11 would be the most comprehensive ecosystem for content creators thanks to collaboration with both local and international partners.

“Cloud 11 not only has physical facilities to comprehensively fulfil the need of content creation and new-gen lifestyles, but it also will provide inspiration, knowledge and growth opportunities to creators, content-based enterprises, and related businesses,” he said.

“We expect Cloud 11 to empower Thai creators and bring them to the global market. Also, we truly hope that our project would contribute to efforts to turn Thailand into a top global content provider,” he added.

Cloud 11 is being developed on the concept “Empowering Creators”, aimed at supporting content creators in four sectors: music and podcast, film and animation, art and design, and game.

The project comprises seven zones:

● Creative Office and Studio Space: Office spaces and studio spaces will be available to content creators. This zone will be open round-the-clock, and will feature flexible and quiet air-conditioning, private lifts and superfast internet services.

● Hybrid Retail: This shopping mall embraces an entirely new concept, as it is designed to support the businesses or shops of content creators.

● Smart Hotel & Lifestyle Hotel: Two world-class hotel chains will launch their operations in Thailand for the first time with facilities that meet the needs of the new generation, startups, investors, and tech executives.

● Education: Educational institutes, universities, research centres, and incubation facilities will be active here to develop talent for the creation of content, technologies, and innovations.

● Cultural: This zone will present halls for concerts/e-sport events, as well as a black box theatre in support of budding creators and artists.

● Public Space: Bangkok’s largest rooftop park will offer public space where creators can show their potential, while locals can also come to exercise and relax.

Cloud 11’s creative office and retail spaces are now available for reservation. Companies and organisations can register their interest and send queries via www.cloud11bangkok.com.

Related stories:

MQDC Idyllias Debuts as "Metta-Verse" Virtual World for Well-Being

Thailand leads the way at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022

MQDC Tasks' DGTO Prosperous' with Global Investments