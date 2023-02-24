Thai hotels recover as foreign tourists return in droves: CBRE

The positive trend in the tourism sector started last year and continued this year, resulting in increased hotel room occupancies, said Atakawee Choosang, head of hotels at CBRE Thailand.

He said that the trend was propelled by the return of Chinese tourists following China’s lifting of quarantine requirements for its nationals returning from overseas trips.

Many Chinese tourists came to Thailand on large group tours.

CBRE Thailand expects 10,000 more hotel rooms to be added to the market by the end of 2025, an increase of 12% in Bangkok alone, Atakawee said.

Despite the return of foreign visitors, the government is still focused on maintaining demand from Thais as part of its campaign to promote domestic tourism, he said.