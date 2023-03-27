Return of Russian, Chinese buyers sparks Phuket real estate boom

Nattha Kahapana, managing director of Knight Frank Thailand, said at a press briefing on Monday titled "Knight Frank Foresight 2023: It's time to look beyond the crisis" that the return of demand was clearly seen during the fourth quarter of last year.

However, not all real estate is promising.

Pool villas in western Phuket are in high demand among foreign buyers, with Russians acquiring 40-60% of the total sales, a 10-15% increase from pre-pandemic levels.

He singled out Kata, Karon, Patong, Kamala, Nai Ton and Bang Tao beaches as favourites of buyers, and Cheng Talay Lagoona, as they are long, private and famous beaches that combine a calm atmosphere on the western side of Phuket. As a result, real estate prices in these areas have risen by about 15-20%, compared to an average increase of 3-5% in other parts of the province.

According to Knight Frank research, demand from Russians is expected to remain high for the next 1-2 years. The top three factors for them in deciding to buy are: location, price, and trustworthy developers.

The report also discovered that Chinese buyers are on the rise. However, while Russians purchased property in order to rest and relax, Chinese investors are looking for real estate to serve their own people.

Although sales of Phuket pool villas are on the rise, the condominium market has yet to recover fully. Condominium sales in 2022 tumbled from 78.3% the previous year to 76.9%.