ESR eyes Thai industrial property, launches 35 billion baht investment spree

They say their move is part of a shift among regional investors from a preference for hotels, offices and retail to heightened interest in industrial real estate.

The disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic is the main driver of the shift, they say.

The popularity and fast-paced growth of e-commerce platforms have increased the number of online sellers in the last three years. This has caused an increased demand in the real-estate business for warehouses for rent. Logistics businesses or modern industries, such as data centres, are high in demand and expanding rapidly, attracting foreign companies interested in investing in Thailand.

Recently, ESR Group, a global industrial real-estate giant, has invested in the logistics industry and data centre in Rojana Industrial Estate and Asia Industrial Estate, which is a potential location between Bangkok and the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Jai Mirpuri, who leads development for ESR Group in Singapore Development and Thailand, said: “As the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, Thailand is an important component of ESR’s strategy for this important region. The government has launched Thailand 4.0 to transform the country into a value-based economy, which includes key sectors such as new-generation e-commerce, logistics, automotive, and digital industries.”