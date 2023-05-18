Builders turn to semi-detached housing projects as cost pressure hurts buyers

According to Vichai Viratkapan, Government Housing Bank director of the Real Estate Information Center, the market trend has shifted. With surplus supplies of townhouses that are affordable for middle-class income groups, more housing developers are turning to build semi-detached housing projects to tap the demand of buyers who normally look for single-unit homes.

In the first quarter of this year, 6,290 building permits (41.2%) were issued for townhouse units, down 10.4% compared to the first quarter of last year, while 4,992 building permits (32.7%) were issued for single-unit houses in the first quarter of this year, down 17.8% over the same period last year, and 3,233 building permits (21.2%) were issued for semi-detached homes, up 2.9% year on year, Vichai said.

"The cost of building materials has increased by 5-10%, resulting in an increase in construction costs. However, it is difficult to immediately and fully pass on the higher cost to consumers, as their disposable income has shrunk amid the rising cost of living today. Hence, more housing developers are turning to build semi-detached houses as a more affordable option for consumers who seek private living space than a townhouse at a cost of less than the price of a single-unit house," Vichai said.

The price of a single-unit house of about 50 square metres currently has increased to 7.5 million to 10 million baht from 5-7 million baht. Therefore, buying a 35sqm semi-detached house at a lower price, even with 15sqm less area, is acceptable to most middle-income buyers, Vichai said.