Overseas buyers to fuel Thailand's real estate boom until Q4: CBRE

The head of residential sales, Artitaya Kasemlawan, said on Wednesday that the company's sales to foreign buyers in the condominium sector had increased 383% and by 233% in housing estates over the past year.

Artitaya said that 89% of customers from last year to the beginning of this year were Thais, while the remaining 11% were foreigners, most of them from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Myanmar, Singapore, and Japan.

However, foreign buyers in the condominium sector typically have bigger budgets (between 15 and 30 million baht), and like to live in Bangkok's business districts, namely Sathon, Lumpini, and Sukhumvit, as well as by the banks of the Chao Phraya River, she said.