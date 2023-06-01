Investors switch from stocks to condos for better yield

Chanin Wanichwong, chief executive officer of Habitat Group, said an increasing number of new generation investors aged 30-40 years are buying condominiums and renting them out for short- and long-term profits.

“Condominiums priced between 5-8 million baht have become highly popular as an investment choice to generate passive income. They offer an alternative to investment in the stock market which has high fluctuation,” he said.

He added that the factor contributing to this trend is the recovering tourism industry that resulted in an influx of foreign visitors looking for places to stay, especially in tourist cities such as Pattaya.

Chanin added that the trend has given birth to the lifestyle investment service provided by property developers, who seek buyers to invest in their projects while providing all administrative services, including finding renters, to ensure that customers gain the best rental yield.

The CEO said that Habitat Group has eight property projects in Pattaya alone worth over 6 billion baht, including hotels, pool villas, and condominiums. Four projects will open before the end of this year, while the rest will launch in 2024.