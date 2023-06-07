Big developers enter campus condos market, eyeing rental-investment projects

However, "campus condos" remain a growing segment, fuelled by the potential to generate passive income from rental properties, according to industry experts.

Big developers are now entering the fray, focusing on rental-investment projects.

Surachet Kongcheep, the CEO of Property DNA Co Ltd, said that “the trend of condominiums targeting students or ‘campus condos’ has been on the rise as major real estate players are showing interest in this market”.

“Companies like Asset Wise, Origin, Pruksa, and Sansiri have turned their attention towards this segment. Among the popular locations for campus condos, Rangsit in Pathum Thani province, where Thammasat University and Bangkok University are located, ranks first, followed by Kasetsart University. These locations cater to both student and working professional populations,” said Surachet.

Additionally, there are other popular areas near universities such as Mahidol University, Salaya Campus, Assumption University, Bangna Campus, and more.