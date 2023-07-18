Home buyers look to resale properties

The increase in non-performing assets (NPA), or foreclosed homes in the real estate market appeals to foreigners seeking residential properties. in prime locations.

According to Anchana Vallipakorn, co-founder and CEO of Baania (Thailand), the overall second-hand property market in Bangkok has seen a significant increase in the number of listings in five districts, namely Huai Khwang, Wattana, Chatuchak, Khlong Toei, and Ratchathewi.

Huai Khwang has the highest number of listings, accounting for 9.8% of the total, mainly featuring 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condominium units between 30 and 50 square metres is size.

The types of residential properties listed for sale are condos at 89.3% (up from the previous quarter by 48.5%), single-family houses at 6.6% (increase of 25% from the previous quarter), and townhouses at 4% (up by 34% from the previous quarter).

Despite a significant number of unsold new condominium units still lingering in the market, there are positive economic signals amid the aftermath of the Thai general election in May, which may lead consumers to make decisions to release their owned condos into the market, thus increasing the supply, Ananchana said.

Data from Baania (Thailand) show that the resale home market in Bangkok has seen the most significant changes in Phayathai (384% increase), Bang Rak (464% increase), Ratchathewi (526% increase), Huai Khwang (474% increase), and Khlong Toei (383% increase).