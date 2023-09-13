Property developer Sena takes big strides towards energy-efficient homes

Sena has cooperated with Chulalongkorn University on research and development of zero-energy houses to help meet Thailand’s net-zero emissions goal.

Kessara said the cooperation covered three dimensions:

• Active design: Applying technology or equipment in the house design to boost energy efficiency, like electricity and lighting control sensors and energy-saving air conditioners.

• Passive design: Ensuring property designs align with environmental conditions like wind and sunlight.

• Using renewable energy generators to produce electricity, such as solar cells.