Property developer Sena takes big strides towards energy-efficient homes
Real-estate company Sena Development (Sena) is building “zero energy” houses in line with Thailand’s environment-friendly, sustainable trends.
The company's managing director Kessara Thanyalakpark said on Wednesday that people are now more focused on preserving the environment, and many parties are working on achieving sustainable goals.
Hence, she said, Sena believes that if living at home is like growing trees, then it will help mitigate global warming in the long run.
Sena has cooperated with Chulalongkorn University on research and development of zero-energy houses to help meet Thailand’s net-zero emissions goal.
Kessara said the cooperation covered three dimensions:
• Active design: Applying technology or equipment in the house design to boost energy efficiency, like electricity and lighting control sensors and energy-saving air conditioners.
• Passive design: Ensuring property designs align with environmental conditions like wind and sunlight.
• Using renewable energy generators to produce electricity, such as solar cells.
She said the new zero-energy houses can cut electricity consumption by up to 38% or 1,627 baht per month.
These houses can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are equivalent to growing as many as 163 trees per year, she said.
“It is not currently possible to make all houses energy neutral, but this is the company’s long-term target,” she added.